CX Institutional Has $4.63 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 158,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

