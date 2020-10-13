CX Institutional Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.32. 9,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

