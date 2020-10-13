CX Institutional Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

