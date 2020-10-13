CX Institutional Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of HON traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. 21,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.