CX Institutional Has $6.77 Million Stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,161 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.