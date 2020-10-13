CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,261.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 182.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 403,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 20,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,227. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

