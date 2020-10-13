CX Institutional Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 158,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,577,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.