CX Institutional Purchases 12,274 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

CX Institutional grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,037,000 after purchasing an additional 457,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 30,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,916. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

