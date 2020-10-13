CX Institutional Purchases 13,746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $61.04. 131,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

