CX Institutional Purchases 19,110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CX Institutional grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. 21,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

