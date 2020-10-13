CX Institutional Purchases 20,872 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,886.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,249,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.07. 40,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,082. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.