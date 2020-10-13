CX Institutional Purchases 24,237 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 287.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.