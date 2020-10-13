CX Institutional Purchases 7,978 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CX Institutional grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

