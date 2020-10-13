CX Institutional Purchases 8,042 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 77.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in W W Grainger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,643.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,513. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $392.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.10. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

