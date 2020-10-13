CX Institutional Purchases 9,819 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CX Institutional increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Republic Services by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,040. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

