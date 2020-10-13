CX Institutional Purchases New Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period.

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 829,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

