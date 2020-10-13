CX Institutional Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4,596.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,289 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.30. 11,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.