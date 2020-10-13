CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,631,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 695.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $116.06. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.75.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

