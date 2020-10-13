CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $116.96. 13,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

