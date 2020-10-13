CX Institutional Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

GIGB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

