CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. 266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

