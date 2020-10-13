CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.75. 37,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

