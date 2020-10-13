CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,686.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.38. 11,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

