CX Institutional Sells 4,783 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $232.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

