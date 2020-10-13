CX Institutional Takes $3.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. CX Institutional owned about 13.72% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,975. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

