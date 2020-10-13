CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.67.

