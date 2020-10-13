Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 170 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

