CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

CBAY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

