CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

