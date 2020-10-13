CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

CBAY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

