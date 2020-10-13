DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.14 or 0.04792276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

