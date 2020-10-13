Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.85

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.85 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 25244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,610.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $863,802.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 219,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,675,940 shares of company stock worth $146,274,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.