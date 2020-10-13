Datamine (DAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320,394.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Datamine has a total market cap of $775,499.64 and approximately $320,394.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00063664 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021327 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,898,747 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

