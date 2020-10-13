Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $295.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.12.

NYSE DECK opened at $253.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,032 shares of company stock worth $7,072,375 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

