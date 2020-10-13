Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.58.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $236.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $237.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

