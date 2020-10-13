Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

