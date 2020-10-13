Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.83 ($119.80).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €99.04 ($116.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €39.89 ($46.93) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

