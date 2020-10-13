Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 450,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

