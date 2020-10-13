DermTech (DMTK) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DermTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DermTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 265 895 1197 88 2.45

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 6.85%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.23 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 99.19

DermTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DermTech peers beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

