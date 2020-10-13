Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $275.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

