Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Gap Up to $2.68

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $3.00. Digirad shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 446 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digirad in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Digirad alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.06% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.