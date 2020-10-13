Digital Gold (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $813,384.64

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $813,384.64 and $1.46 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $60.10 or 0.00529271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,535 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.