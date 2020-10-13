DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0010 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $74,471.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.01089499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,082,473,800 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,118,757 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

