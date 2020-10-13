Dimension Chain (EON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,030.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $21,030.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

