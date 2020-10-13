Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Docusign also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

