Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Docusign also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.