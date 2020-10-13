Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Analysts expect that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $360.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Docusign reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $231.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average of $166.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

