Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6,179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $5,849,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

DG traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $223.04. 17,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $222.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

