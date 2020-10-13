Dollar International (DOLLAR) One Day Volume Tops $289.00

Dollar International (CURRENCY:DOLLAR) traded down 66.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Dollar International has a total market cap of $1,455.43 and approximately $289.00 worth of Dollar International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dollar International has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dollar International token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dollar International Token Profile

DOLLAR is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2016. Dollar International’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,538 tokens. Dollar International’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dollar International’s official website is dollar.international.

Buying and Selling Dollar International

Dollar International can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollar International directly using U.S. dollars.

