DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE DSL opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.